Arrow V&D, Cube ICT, Strategic Group score 8x8 partner awards

Arrow Voice & Data, Cube ICT and Strategic Group are among the recipients of top local prizes from cloud UC vendor 8x8 at its second ever ANZ partner awards.



The company’s ANZ Annual Partner Awards were launched last year as a means of acknowledging 8x8 partners for their continued support and success, the company said in a statement.



The awards are part of 8x8’s Educ8 program which the company said was created from "the need to educate and build a uniquely positive channel environment for 8x8 channel partners".



The winners for FY21 are as follows:

8x8 Evangelist of the Year: Craig Alvarez, Director, ABTC Group

Rising Star Partner of the Year: Strategic Group

Top Activity Partner of the Year, ANZ: Highest # of Deal Registrations: Arrow Voice & Data

Deal of the Year, ANZ Highest Monthly Recurring Revenue: Ingram Micro New Zealand,

Cube ICT and Arrow V&D

Cube ICT and Arrow V&D Solution of the Year, ANZ: Combo Unified Communications and Contact Centre: Aliva

Top Partner of the Year, ANZ Overall Contribution: Arrow Voice & Data

In a statement sent to CRN, Brendan Maree VP of Sales Asia Pacific for 8x8 said,

“I wanted to thank everybody for their incredible contributions, and continued support, throughout FY21.

“This last financial year has certainly had its share of challenges, particularly due to Covid-19, however, I am encouraged by the channel community we are cultivating and the overwhelming support through what has undoubtedly been an arduous year. We want to grow 8x8 together with you, and we are extremely excited about what the next 12 months looks like.



The vendor's local channel boss Michelle Marlan said the company’s channel partner community had been instrumental in driving momentum in ANZ.

“We have a fantastic group of partners, who we are extremely proud of. Our partners are an essential part of our strategy, and these awards are an acknowledgment of our gratitude for their commitment and dedication,” she said in a statement.