Artis Group, Seismic team up with marketing firm McCorkell & Associates

Sydney IT solutions provider Artis Group has expanded its partnership with sales and marketing enablement software vendor Seismic by forming a “tripartite strategic alliance” with marketing agency McCorkell & Associates.

The alliance aims to help companies improve business-to-business buyer experiences and help generate new revenue opportunities. McCorkell brings its content strategy and marketing technology consulting capabilities while Artis brings its expertise with Seismic’s platform.

The trio are backed by Seismic’s Partner Edge program, which helps partners establish alliances to develop solutions and services.

Artis Group head of business consulting Matthew Verity told CRN that the alliance was a result of Artis looking for the best way for the company to go to market with Seismic’s products.

“We have a belief that the best service that we can provide to our clients is by bringing people with multiple perspectives into the project,” Verity said.

“With Seismic, we found the best way for us to do the job for our clients here is to have people who can speak marketing and are marketers at the core to enable us to give the best service.”

Verity said McCorkell was brought in for its expertise and specific knowledge in marketing, and bringing those skills together with Artis’ own.

The alliance’s offering is being targeted to large enterprises and mid-sized businesses in Australia and New Zealand, with a future expansion into Asian markets.

In the announcement, Verity said businesses are “under massive pressure” to increase operational efficiencies and win new business as the Australian economy is forecast to slow down this year.

“Artis has extensive experience in digitising front-line business operations with customer relationship systems and salesforce automation,” Verity said in the announcement.

“Collaborating with an industry leader like Seismic and drawing upon McCorkell’s innovation-led marketing approach is a pivotal step in helping our customers differentiate themselves in the market to combat the potential economic downturn.”