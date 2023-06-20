Aruba names new worldwide channels veep

HPE Aruba Networking has named Lene Skov as its new vice president of worldwide channels.

Skov, a four-year Aruba veteran, is taking the role vacated late last month with the retirement of longtime Aruba channel chief Donna Grothjan.

She has some big shoes to fill in her new role.

Grothjan spent nine years at Aruba, and played a key role in ensuring partner sales growth in the midst of HPE’s US$3 billion acquisition of Aruba in 2015.

Furthermore, she was one of the architects of the HPE Partner Ready Vantage program—the GreenLake ecosystem program that for the first time united both the HPE and Aruba portfolios in an end-to-end edge-to-cloud channel program.

Neither Aruba nor Skov were available to comment.

However, Alain Carpentier, senior vice president of worldwide sales at Aruba, wrote in a Tuesday blog post that he has big expectations for Skov.

“Lene will continue building upon our unmatched legacy of commitment to our partners by evolving and growing our channel programs with a laser focus on supplying the comprehensive tools and support our partners and the channel community need for success in this changing business environment,” Carpentier wrote.

Skov, in her four years with Aruba where she served as regional director for Northern Europe, managed a 20 per cent annual growth in the region while doubling its SaaS and networking-as-a-service orders every year, Carpentier wrote.

“Further, Lene’s proven proficiency in change management and transformation – and a rare combination of knowing the business from the end user through the partner perspectives – will enable her to support our partners as they strive to help their customers embrace digital transformation, meet changing end user expectations, find ways to be more efficient, understand emerging AI-based technologies, and explore cloud and as-a-service business models,” he wrote.

Grothjan told CRN that she is currently closing out all her last-minute activities at Aruba and getting ready for retirement.

“I’m taking time to relax,” she said. “I don’t have to wake up to an alarm clock. I’m seeing friends and family, and now I have time to pursue some board roles.”

Grothjan said Skov, with whom she worked for four years, is a great choice to take over the worldwide channel leadership role at Aruba.

“Lene has a background not only running one of Aruba’s largest geos in EMEA, but also previously worked at one of Aruba’s largest channel partners, Atea,” she said.

“And she has a software background which is important as Aruba does more with network-as-a-service going forward.”