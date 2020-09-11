Aruba shifts partner strategy focus to managed services, as-a-service

Networking and security vendor Aruba has announced its partner strategy has shifted its focus to managed services, everything-as-a-service (XaaS), digital transformation and the hybrid workplace.

The new focus covered both partner branded and Aruba branded offerings that channel partners would take to market.

Managed service providers will resell partner- and Aruba-branded solutions by using their own capability to deliver cloud-managed networks using an as-a-service model underpinned by the MSP’s own network operations center (NOC) and customer service staff.

Partner-branded solutions are targeted to Aruba partners who wish to resell and deliver their network solutions to customers, while Aruba-branded solutions are for partners using Aruba cloud managed network to deliver to customers, and supported by Aruba’s NOC and customer service staff based on an as-a-service model using subscription billing.

Aruba director of APJ channel Anthony Smith said, "With the changing enterprise needs brought by the accelerated phase of their digital transformation journeys, our focus is to provide our channel partners a robust set of programs that will help them scale business results."

“This plan will outline through our ‘six bold moves,’ which will help guide Aruba partners and distributors on this journey into the next fiscal year.”

Aruba also honoured its top performing APJ partners at a fully virtual event, with NEC Australia as the sole winner from Australia.

NEC was awarded the APJ Experience Edge Solution award, alongside Singapore-based StarHub, Japan’s NTTDATA Customer Service Corporation.

Speaking on the award, NEC Australia vice president of managed services Milan Djuricic said, “As a long-standing gold Aruba partner, we take great pride in being recognised in their APJ Experience Edge Solution Award.”

“At NEC, we are all about ensuring our customers gain maximum value from their IT investments, and Aruba Edge solutions allow us to offer best-in-class networking insights and security, from the very edge of the network.”

“Businesses today require contextually-aware networks that intelligently adapt and scale in response to changing circumstances, and Aruba’s AI-powered technology allows us to offer our customers the best and latest in networking innovation.”