Aruba unveils new edge-to-cloud security integrations for ESP

Networking vendor Aruba has announced a new set of cross-portfolio edge-to-cloud security integrations for its Edge Services Platform (ESP) offering.

Aruba has added integrations of ClearPass Policy Manager secure network access control platform with the Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform (formerly Silver Peak), Aruba Threat Defense with the EdgeConnect platform and expanded the Aruba ESP multi-vendor security partner ecosystem.

The company said the integrations allow customers to deploy cloud-delivered secure access service edge (SASE) security components of their choosing.

“We are thrilled to introduce our next iteration of the Aruba Edge Services Platform (ESP), with a number of leading security integrations and SilverPeak technology officially embedded to help form Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform,” Aruba South Pacific director Pat Devlin said in a statement.

“These will allow our enterprise customers to apply granular-level, identity-based security policy in combination with Zero Trust Security and AIOps across the network to safely connect and protect both users and devices.

“We know from our Australian customers and partners, that local organisations across industries are seeking to fast-track their digital transformation journey from edge-to-cloud as well as a multi-vendor partner ecosystem, and these advancements help meet both needs, securely.”

Aruba said the adoption of cloud-hosted services will continue to accelerate as organisations live with a new “work from anywhere” normal and other challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the migration from conventional data centre and MPLS-centric and VPN-based networks to a cloud-native SASE architecture.

The transformations have also increased the number of IoT devices connecting to networks, presenting new challenges that are not addressed with cloud-delivered security alone. Aruba said the new ESP integrations provide a new WAN edge that combines on premises and cloud-delivered security to protect users connecting to SaaS and public cloud platforms, and to safeguard IoT devices that require Zero Trust identity-based security.

Aruba South Pacific channel sales manager Deke Rayner-Harvey said recent digital acceleration meant ICT partners were required to provide the latest secure, automated management solutions to keep the corporate network safe.

“As enterprises shift toward a Zero Trust and SASE architecture, they are increasingly demanding more freedom of choice through multi-vendor cloud-delivered security services," he said.

“The Aruba Edge Services Platform, now combined with Aruba EdgeConnect, expands our technology partner ecosystem so our resellers and managed service providers can offer customers a tailored integration of network security components. Check Point, Forcepoint, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and Zscaler are now joined by Netskope, broadening Aruba’s extensive technology alliance partner ecosystem.”