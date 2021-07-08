Ascention secures exclusive reseller deal with Information Builders

TIBCO Software partner Ascention has been named the official exclusive master reseller for data and analytics software vendor Information Builders Inc. (IBI) in Australia and New Zealand.

The deal comes after months of discussions with TIBCO, with Ascention taking over the IBI business locally while also becoming a master reseller for Southeast Asia.

TIBCO first announced plans to acquire IBI in 2020 in a bid to augment its Connected Intelligence platform. IBI specialises in data solutions including embedded analytics, performance management, AI and machine learning, and data integration and management.

Ascention chief executive W. Daniel Cox III said, “As one of the region’s TIBCO Gold partners, we provide clients with implementation services, upgrades, and migrations, as well as ongoing frontline support.

“Further to this, Ascention’s highly credentialed team will provide strategic consulting and managed services tailored to client requirements across a range of industries.”

The company is currently in the process of transitioning 28 IBI ANZ clients and 8 IBI SEA clients under its remit. These include a number of Australian banks, software companies, government agencies, among others.

To support the agreement, Ascention has invested in its client team and supporting resources, including hiring TIBCO specialists with proven technical skills. The company also gets exclusive partner distribution rights in ANZ for TIBCO WebFOCUS, TIBCO FOCUS, TIBCO Omni-Gen, TIBCO iWay Service Manager and TIBCO Data Migrator.

TIBCO senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales Tony Beller said, “As a proven TIBCO Gold partner, Ascention is ideally positioned to drive exceptional value for clients through TIBCO’s range of advanced products.”

“As clients continue to drive toward being data-first organisations, Ascention’s team will be there to consult and guide them to realize the full value of TIBCO’s suite of solutions.”