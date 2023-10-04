Ascom Australia names new country manager

By on
Ascom Australia names new country manager
Roberto Lozada, Ascom Australia

Healthcare information and communications technology provider Ascom Australia has promoted its head of sales, Roberto Lozada, as the new country manager.

Lozada will handle both Australia and New Zealand in his new role.

He replaces David William, who will retire at the end of this year.

"My goal is to continue our trajectory as a solution provider for device integration, clinical software, and advanced nurse call systems while providing world-class mobility and duress solutions to customers across the acute care, aged care, and enterprise sectors," Lozada said.

Prior to Ascom, Lozada worked at 3M, Medtronic and Procter & Gamble, and brings over 20 years of experience to the role.

Switzerland headquartered Ascom operates globally, with offices in 18 countries and 1300 employees worldwide.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ascom collaboration healthcare

Partner Content

Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
Sustainable solutions for the New Energy Landscape
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses

Govt to remove Privacy Act exemption for small businesses
CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security

CrowdStrike's next big opportunity is more about IT than security
More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows

More than 30 channel partners signed to Australia's World of Workflows
Tecala acquires intelligent automation group rapidMATION

Tecala acquires intelligent automation group rapidMATION

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?