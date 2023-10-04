Ascom Australia names new country manager

Healthcare information and communications technology provider Ascom Australia has promoted its head of sales, Roberto Lozada, as the new country manager.

Lozada will handle both Australia and New Zealand in his new role.

He replaces David William, who will retire at the end of this year.

"My goal is to continue our trajectory as a solution provider for device integration, clinical software, and advanced nurse call systems while providing world-class mobility and duress solutions to customers across the acute care, aged care, and enterprise sectors," Lozada said.

Prior to Ascom, Lozada worked at 3M, Medtronic and Procter & Gamble, and brings over 20 years of experience to the role.

Switzerland headquartered Ascom operates globally, with offices in 18 countries and 1300 employees worldwide.