ASD approves four Samsung smartphones for Government use

By on
ASD approves four Samsung smartphones for Government use

The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) has approved four new Samsung Galaxy smartphones for Government use.

The agency has added the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, Note20 and Note20 5G devices to the new Security Configuration Guidance.

The approval comes after “stringent” testing and assessments undertaken by the ASD and provide guidance for the use of the devices in “Sensitive” and “Protected” deployments.

The devices are the latest from Samsung to be given the ASD’s blessing, following the Cryptographic Evaluation (ACE) level certification of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ models in 2019. They were also the first Android devices to be approved for Australian government use at “Protected” level.

“Samsung devices are designed to provide a safe and secure operating platform for use in a wide range of conditions and under stringent environments,” Samsung Australia vice president of IT and mobile Garry McGregor said.

“This latest Configuration Guidance from the ASD opens the opportunity for a wider range of our Galaxy devices to be utilised within some of the most demanding Government departments and scenarios. We look forward to building our relationship with the Australian Government by delivering the very best in Samsung mobile innovation and security.”

Samsung said its Knox security platform was the basis for the devices’ testing and approval, citing its customisable capability to meet high security protocols at a hardware and software level.

ASD testing includes patching applications and operating systems, configuration of Microsoft Office macro settings, user application hardening, restricting administrative privileges, and multi-factor authentication.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asd garry mcgregor mobility samsung

Partner Content

Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails

Sponsored Whitepapers

IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation

Most Read Articles

Oracle names new exec to lead government push

Oracle names new exec to lead government push
Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021

Here's what Aussie MSPs expect from 2021
New tool launched to address Aussie security skills

New tool launched to address Aussie security skills
Databricks launches on Google Cloud

Databricks launches on Google Cloud
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?