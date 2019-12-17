ASD awards Telstra $2.8m for Juniper network gear

The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) has awarded Telstra a contract to provide Juniper networking gear.

The $2.8 million deal covers “Juniper network hardware” and runs from December 2019 to June 2020.

As you'd expect, The agency did not reveal further details on the gear, but tender documents reveal it was listed under “computer servers”. Which is odd, as Juniper does not make servers.

“This is a current contract arrangement with Telstra which covers the procurement of Juniper equipment, in this case Juniper network hardware,” an ASD spokesperson said.

“It utilises an existing standing offer panel established through a competitive tender process.”

Telstra is the sole panelist in the standing offer panel with the Department of Defence, specifically servicing the ASD and the Defence Materiel Organisation. The standing offer covers the provision of “ICT Equipment and Services” and runs from August 2013 to August 2020.