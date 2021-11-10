ASG Group acquires Canberra-based Pragma Partners

Managed services provider ASG Group has acquired Canberra-based Pragma Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Pragma specialises in human-centred design and service transformation consulting services, with customers in academia and the public sector.

ASG said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to grow its presence across Australia, both through organic growth and acquisitions.

“We are delighted to welcome Pragma Partners into the wider ASG Group, as their entrepreneurial spirit and their client-first approach to business reflects our own,” ASG Group chief executive Dean Langenbach said.

“Pragma is a significant addition to our portfolio, especially as we continue to grow our national footprint. This acquisition will help boost our already strong public sector client base in Canberra, which will benefit from ASG Group’s global reach and technical expertise.”

As part of the deal, Pragma will continue operating under the same brand name and will keep all 30-plus staff, with CEO and managing director Jay Wilton continuing to lead the business.

Speaking on the acquisition, Wilton said, “We are excited to be working with the ASG Group, as it will dramatically increase our presence nationally - and allows us to work with a wider range of clients.

“Pragma is a design-led, service transformation business. We approach every problem with an open mind, seeking to utilise our research, design and technical delivery capabilities and resources to reach the most effective solution for our clients.

“This approach will not change, and we will continue to focus on understanding our clients’ needs, and designing clear, implementable, and user-focussed technologies and services for them.”

The Pragma deal comes more than a year after ASG’s most recent acquisition in March 2020 with Canberra-based consulting firm and ICT asset management specialist Group 10 Consulting. ASG also acquired Brisbane-based 1ICT in November 2019.

The acquisition also comes off a number of recent contract wins, with ASG securing multi-million contracts with WA energy provider Synergy, Main Roads WA and the WA Department of Education.