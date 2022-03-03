ASG Group acquires Perth Microsoft partner Velrada

Perth-based Microsoft partner Velrada has been acquired by managed services provider ASG Group for an undisclosed sum.

Velrada, which was founded in 2009, was originally set to list on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in late 2021 prior to this announcement, with the Australian Financial Review reporting that it sought to raise some $30 million as part of the float.

Velrada will be wholly acquired by ASG and its parent company Nomura Research

Institute (NRI), and that its senior leadership team will remain with the company. The company will also retain its branding and retain its focus on the Microsoft space.

“Velrada is an incredible West Australian success story. It has leveraged its Microsoft partnership to facilitate the digital transformation of some of Australia’s biggest organisations including Sodexo, Downer, BHP, and Rio Tinto,” ASG Group chief executive Dean Langenbach said.

“Velrada’s acquisition allows us to boost our capacity for seamless delivery of

Microsoft’s technology and we are proud to be aligned with a company whose

extensive West Australian foothold and growing global footprint already includes major European customers and the UK Government.”

ASG called Velrada one of Microsoft’s largest Australian implementation partners, recently named Microsoft Growth Partner of the Year in 2021, and “a leading provider of transformational business solutions”. The company has annual revenue of $45 million and has 200 staff across Australia and overseas.

Speaking on the acquisition, Velrada chief executive Robert Evans said, “It has been an incredible journey for Velrada and we are delighted with the outcome. We bootstrapped this company ourselves, and through hard work and innovation, have grown Velrada into one of the most valuable technology companies in Western Australia. With this partnership, Velrada will be well-positioned to continue with its rapid expansion in Australia and overseas.”

“While Velrada will remain a standalone business, ASG’s investment will accelerate our growth, global scale, and alignment with our key customers. Our partnership with ASG will allow us to maintain our close relationship with Microsoft, and provide our valued employees with enhanced global and national career opportunities.”

In November 2021, ASG Group acquired Canberra-based Pragma Partners, a specialist of human-centred design and service transformation consulting services, with customers in academia and the public sector.