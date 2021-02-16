ASG Group appoints new SA state manager

National IT solutions and services provider ASG Group has appointed Chris Korte as the state manager for South Australia, effective immediately.

The appointment of Korte will support ASG’s plans to drive growth in the South Australia market, with a particular focus on the managed services business, building on the investment made in the National Operations Centre (NOC) in Adelaide.

With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Korte has previously held senior positions at NEC, Telstra, Alphawest and most recently, Datacom.

He has led a range of transformation projects working with various ICT providers, focusing on working with clients to build performance metrics and identifying and mitigating any risks of digital disruption.

ASG Group CEO Dean Langenbach said, “We are delighted to have Chris join the ASG team in Adelaide, where we see the potential for future growth across our range of services, including managed services. Hiring Chris is an important step to our wider plan for growth in the South Australian region. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience in developing and leading IT operations for enterprise-scale IT service providers.

“His experience will be invaluable to strengthen and grow this critical part of our business in Adelaide, bolstering our capabilities in the region and the NOC through the range of IT services we offer our clients.”

Korte said he was looking forward to starting his role as the South Australian state manager and is “excited to be joining ASG Group and the team in Adelaide and look forward to working with clients to support them through their IT transformation journey.”

ASG Group employs more than 2000 staff nationally and has offices in seven cities across Australia and Asia.