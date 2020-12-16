ASG Group expands Indigenous trainee program

By on
ASG Group expands Indigenous trainee program
Dean Langenbach (ASG Group)

Managed services provider ASG Group has expanded its Indigenous trainee program nationally to reach more applicants across Australia.

The program, which has been in operation in Western Australia over the past year, now aims to train up to 50 Indigenous Australians aged between 19 to 27 with an interest in an IT career by 2024.

ASG Group chief executive Dean Langenbach said the extended program aimed to encourage more young Indigenous Australians to take up a career in IT at a time when demand was continuing to grow.

“Our people are our greatest assets,” he said. “They are and have always been the key to our success and an integral part of our strategy to continue to grow into a true, Australian-based alternative.”

“While we have made improvements in recent years, we are also conscious that our workforce should be much more representative of the wider Australian community and that means, we need to encourage greater participation in IT by the first Australians.”

Langenbach added that figures from the federal government confirmed that Indigenous Australians were underrepresented in the wider IT sector, with Indigenous students accounting for just two percent of all enrolments in IT courses at higher education institutions.

“As an Australian-born company that has been serving our clients for over two decades, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace and that includes, of course, promoting inclusiveness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across our businesses.

“We believe that one way of promoting greater inclusion and diversity is by introducing practical measures to ensure we have an inclusive workplace, such as our extended program.

“This program represents a small contribution to rebalancing our workforce and, in the process, opening up a world of career opportunities for young Indigenous Australians.”

