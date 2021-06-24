ASG Group, Kinetic IT join forces as 'LIFT Alliance' in WA Govt contract win

Perth-based managed services providers Kinetic IT and ASG Group have won a joint contract with the West Australian Government’s Department of Education.

The teamed up to form a consortium, along with other specialist IT providers in WA, called ‘LIFT Alliance’.

The new alliance will provide the WA Department of Education with end-to-end ICT services and work together to create a local innovation centre.

LIFT Alliance won the contract after a highly competitive tender process that saw significant attention from service providers based in Australia and as well as several global organisations, the alliance said in a statement.

Department of Education chief information officer David Dans said the new arrangement was more than ‘just a contract’.

“With the LIFT Alliance, we have set the foundation for a modern and flexible partnership focused on our fundamental purpose – supporting the education of our kids,” Dans said.

Services provided include user experience, technical advice, solutions development, application management service and infrastructure managed services.

Kinetic IT chief executive Michael North added that the innovative contract arrangement would deliver a “seamless technology experience to the Department.”

“As prime contractor for the WA Department of Education deal, we’ll provide a single point of accountability for technology services, while collaborating with complementary providers to meet the Department’s goals,” he said.

“Education is a cornerstone of Kinetic IT’s origin story and I am incredibly proud to continue our role supporting the next generation of students in WA. I’m excited to bring together these best-of-breed technology providers, each founded in WA, to support a vision in which every student can fulfil their potential through the power of technology.”

ASG Group chief executive Dean Langenbach said the formation of the alliance with Kinetic IT and its first contract win together reinforced the value of working closely with local providers to ensure world-class services while committing to local jobs and investment.

Langenbach said securing the WA Department of Education contract would set the stage for the alliance to tender for new and significant work in the near future, with a continuing focus on creating more local and regional jobs, expanding the Indigenous traineeship programme, and establishing regional IT hubs.

“As a result of winning this contract, the alliance is in an excellent position to offer a diverse range of traineeship opportunities, including 10 indigenous traineeships through aligned Indigenous participation strategies,” he said.

“I am excited about the future of our collaboration with Kinetic IT and look forward to working closely as we continue to tender on a number of upcoming deals.”

The companies plan on partnering for a number of upcoming government tenders across Australia as the LIFT Alliance.