ASG Group launches tech intelligence services

By on
ASG Group launches tech intelligence services

IT services provider ASG Group has launched a new technology intelligence service to help customers respond to new and emerging IT challenges.

The service is based on Snow Software’s intelligence platform, which provides complete visibility across an organisation’s technology landscape to give decision-makers the perspective to anticipate and align with its needs.

ASG said it is the first Australian Snow Software partner to offer its full enterprise capabilities in Technology Intelligence.

Snow vice president of global channels and alliances Brian Allison said: “Technology intelligence is the future of asset management, enabling organisations to have complete visibility and governance of their IT ecosystem, both on-prem and in the cloud.

“With ASG’s extensive experience in implementing and providing managed services, as well as delivering large cloud migrations and consultancy services, we knew they were well-positioned to help us deliver this vision in the Australian market.”

ASG chief executive Dean Langenbach said the new service was already having success with clients looking to trim unnecessary costs.

“ASG has saved millions in IT costs recently for two government departments, in combination with our Software Asset Management program,” he said.

“Our aim is to help Australian organisations achieve greater agility and gain a better understanding of technology usage to enable IT leaders to optimise their business systems accordingly, especially during challenging times as those currently being experienced as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Langenbach added that the synergy with Snow makes ASG an obvious channel partner for digital transformation projects.

“We are looking forward to delivering results for our clients and giving them access to the tools and data required to make more informed business decisions,” he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asg group services snow software

Partner Content

Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus&#8217; new workstations
Why complex, business-critical computing requires Asus’ new workstations
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
COVID-19 has increased the price of used IT gear
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
What's the best sales advice during the COVID pandemic?
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage
How training industry newcomers and school students can deal with the ICT security skills shortage

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC

NBN wholesale arrangements mean cheaper internet: ACCC
Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs

Optus acquires Amaysim, three other MVNOs
Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021

Australian enterprise IT spending to grow in 2021
BlackBerry cheers top performing partners

BlackBerry cheers top performing partners
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?