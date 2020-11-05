ASG Group launches tech intelligence services

IT services provider ASG Group has launched a new technology intelligence service to help customers respond to new and emerging IT challenges.

The service is based on Snow Software’s intelligence platform, which provides complete visibility across an organisation’s technology landscape to give decision-makers the perspective to anticipate and align with its needs.

ASG said it is the first Australian Snow Software partner to offer its full enterprise capabilities in Technology Intelligence.

Snow vice president of global channels and alliances Brian Allison said: “Technology intelligence is the future of asset management, enabling organisations to have complete visibility and governance of their IT ecosystem, both on-prem and in the cloud.

“With ASG’s extensive experience in implementing and providing managed services, as well as delivering large cloud migrations and consultancy services, we knew they were well-positioned to help us deliver this vision in the Australian market.”

ASG chief executive Dean Langenbach said the new service was already having success with clients looking to trim unnecessary costs.

“ASG has saved millions in IT costs recently for two government departments, in combination with our Software Asset Management program,” he said.

“Our aim is to help Australian organisations achieve greater agility and gain a better understanding of technology usage to enable IT leaders to optimise their business systems accordingly, especially during challenging times as those currently being experienced as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Langenbach added that the synergy with Snow makes ASG an obvious channel partner for digital transformation projects.

“We are looking forward to delivering results for our clients and giving them access to the tools and data required to make more informed business decisions,” he added.