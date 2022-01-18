ASG Group scores multiyear contract with National Heavy Vehicle Regulator

Managed services provider ASG Group has announced that it has secured a multi-year contract from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR).

The three-year contract involves comprehensive infrastructure and managed application services and comes with options to extend the contract for up to seven more years. The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

“We are delighted to have been selected by the NHVR as the preferred partner to manage their infrastructure and managed application services,” ASG chief executive Dean Langenbach said.

“The NHVR’s relationship with ASG Group is built on our mutual commitment to transparency, and we are confident that our partnership with ASG will help us deliver for all our stakeholders.”

The company said that the contract would create 22 new roles to help support the regulator’s services and administration. The NHVR would also see its national technology footprint expand with the aim of improving safety, efficiency and productivity.

The NHVR is Australia’s independent regulator for all vehicles over 4.5 tonnes. Founded in 2013 as part of the Heavy Vehicle National Law, the statutory authority offers services like accreditation schemes, vehicle design standards schemes, permits and penalties. It is headquartered in Brisbane and has staff across the ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria.

NHVR chief executive Sal Petroccitto said the contract would expand the organisation’s national technology footprint, to achieve better safety, efficiency and productivity outcomes for industry.

“We look forward to working with ASG as we continue to deliver consistent and streamlined regulatory services and support our growing workforce.”

In October 2021, ASG secured a $15 million contract with the Western Australian Government-owned gas and energy provider Synergy to provide infrastructure managed services.

The following month, the MSP acquired Canberra-based Pragma Partners, a consulting firm specialising in human-centred design and service transformation services.