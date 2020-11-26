ASG Group scores Oracle deal with WA government

VenuesWest, the WA government-owned owner and operator of sports venues across Perth, has tapped ASG Group to deploy an Oracle ERP system.

The project is part of a larger digital transformation project to modernise the company’s legacy IT, financial and operational systems as it recovers from the COVID-19 restrictions, as well as improve the management of procurement processes, asset accounting, and project accounting.

“VenuesWest has been through an enormous amount of change in recent years, as we have more than doubled in size and seen our patron numbers increase three or four-fold,” VenuesWest chief financial officer Glenn Nordsvan said.

“Completing the transition to a new Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP puts us in a stronger position

moving forward. Our systems are now much easier to use, allowing processing of procurement-type activities to be completed in seconds, rather than minutes.”

Nordsvan added ASG’s on-premise demonstration involved using the company’s own systems, demoing the Oracle reporting function and showed the integration with revenue, CRM, and payroll systems.

ASG chief executive Dean Langenbach said: “We were pleased to have been chosen to support VenuesWest on this milestone project, especially as the first WA government agency to move to a cloud-based Oracle ERP.

“The success of the VenuesWest project is a great example of the impact digital transformation can have for customers in the public sector and the importance of utilising technology to drive better processes and efficiency within an organisation or agency.

“ASG has a strong track record of successful transformation projects, as well as deep experience with Oracle technologies.”