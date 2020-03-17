ASG ramps up acquisitions despite unsure market

By on
ASG ramps up acquisitions despite unsure market

Australian managed service provider, ASG Group has acquired leading Canberra professional services firm Group 10 Consulting, its second buy in less than six months.

In an interview with CRN chief executive officer of ASG, Dean Langenbach, said Group 10 is an ICT consultancy firm in Canberra, with a significant portfolio of public sector clients.

“[Group 10] has capabilities in areas we are interested in entering,” he said. “[We are] into ICT asset management particular, software asset management.  Canberra has always been a good region for us.”

The acquisition would provide ASG with additional capabilities, including the ability to provide clients with ICT asset management through Group 10 Consulting.

The acquisition took three months to complete thanks to ASG’s full time dedicated acquisition team, installed nine months ago.

“They are very focused on Australia and New Zealand and make the process very efficient,” Langenbach said.

ASG’s recent buy comes off the back of its purchase of Brisbane-based MSP 1ICT in November 2019. The MSP services clients in Australia and India.

According to Langenbach two purchases in six months wasn’t unusual for ASG, as that is the intent of the full time acquisition team.

“Given the market conditions we aren’t planning on slowing down,” he said, “We plan on accelerating our acquisition plans.

Langenbach said ASG will take Group 10’s service capabilities into Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria.

“[We intend] to bring these services to our current government clients, mining clients and all other sectors including, as well new clients,” he said.

“There’s a lot of excitement from sales because of the attraction to Group 10, [with its] new service offerings.”

Under the acquisition, Group 10, which was founded in 2013 and employs more than 80 staff, will continue to operate under its brand, specialising in customised solutions to clients in the ACT.

The two co-founders, Cosimo Garreffa and Jennifer Nelson, will continue to lead the local team.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asg group 10 hardware it services services software

Most Read Articles

DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion

DXC offloads health business for US$5 billion
What the govt's stimulus means for the channel

What the govt's stimulus means for the channel
ASG goes shopping

ASG goes shopping
CyberCX announces scholarship for women in cyber security

CyberCX announces scholarship for women in cyber security
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?