ASG taps D’wayne Mitchell to lead Vic business

ASG Group has ended it’s search for a new EGM for Victoria with the appointment of D'wayne Mitchell.



The company said the appointment supports its plans to bolster and further invest in client services across consulting, managed services and IT solutions and expand its client base in Victoria.

Mitchell joins from NEC Australia where he worked for more than seven years and held senior positions including executive director managed services and director of IT solutions.

He replaces Duncan Moncrieff who held the position of acting EGM in Victoria for the last three months.

ASG Group chief executive Dean Langenbach said Mitchell brought a wealth of industry knowledge and first-hand experience in delivering major business transformation programs through IT solutions.

“As we continue to support our clients and increase our national footprint, especially during this current challenging time, D’wayne’s expertise will complement and enhance our strong consulting capabilities and services that we provide to our clients in Victoria,” he added.