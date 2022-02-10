ASI Solutions acquires device specialist Tablet PC

ASI Solutions has acquired Victorian Microsoft device and training specialist Tablet PC for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition continues the Microsoft Gold partner’s push into modern workplace solutions and will allow it to improve end-user adoption training and education, the company said in a statement.

“The increase in remote working and the move to the modern workplace have required employees to become more confident with using advanced technology daily, including devices and software,” ASI boss Nathan Lowe said.

“Ensuring staff members are well-equipped and set up to use this technology is crucial for an organisation’s productivity.

“Therefore, education and training play a crucial role in an organisation’s ability to gain maximum ROI from new technology. ASI Solutions delivers a consulting and solutions-based offering to customers and the Tablet PC acquisition will further bolster this capability in a highly complementary way.”

ASI said it chose Tablet PC because its training and consulting capabilities aligned closely with the company’s requirements.

It added that it had grown its Microsoft practice “significantly” in the last two years and adding the training capability through was a natural progression. The company said it would continue to invest in the device delivery market in the future.

“There was a strong cultural fit between ASI Solutions and Tablet PC, with both organisations being family-run businesses with similar values and culture,” Lowe said.

“That was an important part of the decision to acquire Tablet PC because it means the teams will merge seamlessly. The integration will be completed quickly, with the team anticipating it will be complete by the end of April 2022.”

In addition, the company said it had added new specialists and expanded its footprint into Victoria and Queensland while increasing its technical capabilities.

ASI Solutions said all current Tablet PC staff members will remain in their roles. The company’s founders Brett and Mathew Gilbertson will step into the management team at ASI Solutions, led by directors Nathan and Justin Lowe.

Tablet PC boss Brett Gilbertson said, “Both ASI Solutions and Tablet PC have strong relationships with Microsoft. And like Microsoft, we are aligned with the mission to help every person and organisation to achieve more on the Microsoft platform.”

“This acquisition shows how focused ASI Solutions is on helping its customers to maximise the value of their Microsoft investment. The sudden transition to the modern hybrid workplace has been tough for many organisations and, with this partnership, we’re incredibly excited to be able to turn challenges into positive change. Both teams are excited about working closely together to achieve this.”