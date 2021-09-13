ASI Solutions acquires Mildura, Victoria-based Int Tec Solutions

By on
ASI Solutions has acquired Mildura, Victoria-based managed services provider Int Tec Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition expands ASI into regional Victoria, NSW and South Australia, while also adding complementary solutions and skills.

Founded in 2000, Int Tec specialises in enterprise-level IT solutions like technology, IT support and security services to local regional businesses in the Sunraysia region, which includes parts of Victoria, southern NSW and eastern SA.

All 20 of Int Tec’s staff will join ASI Solutions and more staff are planned to be brought in moving forward. Int Tec director Mark Liddle will also join to ensure a successful transition.

ASI Solutions managing director Nathan Lowe said he was delighted with the synergies between the two organisations.

“Int Tec’s skills and services, as well as their business ethos and approach to clients is a very good match for ASI”, Lowe said.

“We will be able to offer Int Tec access to a new and exciting set of products, skills and services to help them continue to build the solutions their regional clients need.

“This acquisition is highly strategic for us, enabling us to grow our base in Victoria, and expand from Melbourne out into the rest of the state.”

ASI said Int Tec was approached “many times” previously by potential buyers but declined to enter into discussions as director Mark Liddle never before found the right fit.

Liddle said, “I knew it was important to have an alignment of company ethics, structure and future direction. ASI offers that alignment, and many synergies already exist between both companies.”

“We are excited by this new direction, and the opportunities it will offer our staff and our client base.”

Int Tec will continue trading under the name and will retain the same operational model for at least two years, before transitioning into the ASI branding.

This is ASI Solutions' third acquisition, following HCI specialist BEarena in 2020 and Forward IT in 2019.

