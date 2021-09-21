ASI Solutions, Leader, Nuago score Lenovo Australia partner awards

Lenovo has recognised its top performing Australian partners across its devices and data centre business units with its 2021 partner awards.

The winners were announced overnight, with a total of 19 winners honoured across the Intelligent Device Group (IDG) and Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) divisions.

The vendor said the awards were “a celebration of the outstanding successes and contributions” of Lenovo’s partner community over the past year, honouring those who have demonstrated “remarkable” results.

“Lenovo would like to take this time to celebrate the incredible successes of our valued channel partners, who continuously showcase their hard work, determination and excellence during these challenging times,” Lenovo ANZ managing director Matt Codrington said.

“Amidst today’s evolving business needs in digital transformation, Lenovo will continue to put forward a channel-first experience, giving our partners a reliable end-to-end portfolio to set them and their customers up for great success.”

The partner award winners for the IDG division are:

  • Australian Distributor of the Year – Ingram Micro Australia
  • Reseller of the Year: Platinum Partner – ASI Solutions
  • Reseller of the Year: Gold Partner – Next Technologies Australia
  • Education Reseller of the Year – Learning with Technologies
  • Commercial Services Reseller of the Year – Solution One
  • Lenovo Legend – Brian Hawkins, Stott Hoare
  • Growth Partner of the Year, PC Hardware – Leader Computers
  • Growth Partner of the Year, Visuals – Triforce Australia
  • Growth Partner of the Year, Services – Computers Now

The winners for the ISG division are:

  • Australian Distributor of the Year – Synnex Australia
  • Reseller of the Year: Platinum Partner – Datacom
  • Reseller of the Year: Gold Partner – Nuago
  • MSP Reseller of the Year – Tesserent
  • ThinkAgile Champion of the Year – OneTeam IT
  • Innovation Partner of the Year – MOQdigital
  • Growth Partner of the Year – Leader
  • Alliance Champion Award – Mitch Smith, Microsoft
  • Technical Excellence Award – Neeraj Chandan, Datacom
  • Sales Marquee Award – Victoria Gertner, Datacom

Commenting on the award winners, Lenovo ANZ general manager for ISG Nathan Knight said, "We are incredibly proud to celebrate the exceptional success and innovative work our partners have achieved over the past year.

“The dedication of our partner community is a key driver in Lenovo’s success, which is why we take great pride in the award to honour our valued partners. Our partner community have shown true strength in directing business transformation and bringing our innovation and solutions to the forefront of business excellence.”

