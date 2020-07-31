ASI Solutions-owned Canberra MSP Forward IT grows 100 percent, cracks $50 million

ASI Solutions owned Canberra based MSP Forward IT has posted growth of more than 100 percent in the 2020 financial year on the back of strong government wins and Microsoft Surface Success.

The IT services and support provider, posted revenues of $54.3 million, up 102 percent on the previous financial year, according to the company.

While impressive in its own right, the result also marked a strong follow up to Forward IT's 2019 financial year, in which it grew 106 percent on revenue of $27.1 million. That result landed it the number five position in the 2019 CRN Fast50, the MSP's second top-ten finish after it ranked ninth in 2017.

Consistent growth success saw ASI Solutions purchase the company at the end of 2019, determined to get a foothold in Canberra to access more government clients. Government wins with the likes of Services Australia, ASIC, CSIRO and the Department of Human Services have made frequent headlines on CRN, evidence of a company working hard on ongoing expansion.

Forward IT reported it had grown its professional services team by 37 percent in the past 12 months as it seeks to rise to the challenges of the consulting and services contracts it has won, which often require a mix of Microsoft hardware and cloud solutions.

“We have seen the adoption of Microsoft Cloud technologies grow rapidly over the past few years to become the solution of choice for many of our customers,” Forward IT director Dom Polegubic said.



“Traditionally, federal and local government were slow to embrace cloud, but this is definitely changing. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated some of the slow adopters into the cloud and is also bringing cybersecurity to the forefront of many customers' concerns. Our experience and investment in training has resulted in a number of government cloud engagements.”

Forward IT will continue to reinforce its Microsoft cloud computing expertise, mixing in cybersecurity consultation and solutions, according to Forward IT co-director Stephen Seckar.

“Microsoft cloud provides a wealth of cybersecurity features and services which customers can adopt,“ Seckar said. “It can be difficult for customers to understand how they can protect their cloud security boundaries with such a rapid change in cloud technology, and that’s where we come in.

“Our team is extremely passionate about providing cybersecurity solutions to our Microsoft cloud customers, built upon the core Microsoft Cloud offerings, and adding value through complimentary Microsoft services around Endpoint Management, Windows Autopilot, Desktop Analytics, Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection, Windows Virtual Desktop to mention a few.”

While Forward IT continues to self-manage following its acquisition by ASI Solutions, the MSP benefits from ASI’s infrastructure, inventory, warehousing and broad business processes.



Impressed with Forward IT’s performance, ASI Solutions managing director Nathan Lowe said the future had good things in store for both companies.

We are extremely proud of the recent achievements of the Forward IT Team,” Lowe said. “The opportunity for Forward IT, as part of ASI Solutions, in the year ahead is significant.

“We are uniquely positioned to deliver services and solutions to public and private sector organisations who want to maximise their investment in IT by working with an award-winning, Australian owned, headquartered and managed service provider. We are very excited for the future.”