ASI Solutions pinches Data#3's Frank Di Palma to lead Tasmania expansion as it wins whole-of-gov contract

By on
ASI Solutions pinches Data#3's Frank Di Palma to lead Tasmania expansion as it wins whole-of-gov contract
Frank Di Palma (ASI solutions)
ASI solutions

Sydney-headquartered ASI Solutions has pinched Data#3’s account executive Frank Di Palma to lead its expansion into Tasmania as its head Hobart accounts executive.

Palma's hiring and expansion plan into Tasmania follows ASI securing a spot in the state's whole-of-government panel to supply Microsoft solutions to the state. 

The ICT hardware supply, maintenance and installation contract standardises agencies' access to products and services from a panel of 30 companies under pre-agreed terms and conditions.

The agreement authorises different panel members to provide specific hardware products and solutions. ASI Solutions has been made a listed reseller for desktops, laptops, tablet computers, smart screens and interactive whiteboards, and monitors.

Other winners of the lucrative agreement include Allcom NetworksData#3, Intuit Technologies, Jettech Networks, Perfekt, TasmaNet, Telstra, The School Locker, and Winc

CRN Pipeline 2022

Join Australia’s most influential channel partners at CRN Pipeline 2022 to reconnect after two extraordinary years of change!

Register to attend

ASI Solutions and Data#3 were similarly awarded membership of the WA’s government’s PC supply panel earlier this month. 

The company told CRN that the delivery of the contract would coincide with ASI Solutions setting up shop in Tasmania under Palma’s leadership.

In a separate statement, Palma said he was excited to work with ASI Solutions and considered it an ‘innovative’ and ‘pioneering company’.

“I look forward to taking on the task of growing the local team in Tasmania, and the opportunities this will provide for customers, both current and future, in the region.”

ASI Solutions director Justin Lowe added that Palma’s 20s years of experience in Microsoft Modern Workplace, Azure infrastructure, networking, cloud and managed services made him a strong asset to the company. 

“We’re excited to welcome Frank Di Palma to the Tasmanian team. Frank brings to the market our Microsoft skillset and focus on modern management. His experience in service delivery and consulting is a real asset for our local expansion in Tasmania.” 

“ASI Solutions’ core focus is on customer experience and we are confident that Frank will apply a consultative approach to successfully deliver digital transformational projects for Tasmanian customers.”

Prior to Palma’s appointment, he was a Hobart-based accounts executive for Data#3; a position he had held since 2017. Before that, he held several roles at CGI for seven years, such as senior consultant, senior service delivery manager, and infrastructure technician.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asi solutions frank di palma hardware services tasmanian government

Partner Content

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments

Red Telecom fined $450k over unpaid complaint payments
ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements

ACCC mulling changes to Telstra, NBN Co broadband agreements
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?