ASI Solutions rakes in $160 million in bumper FY2021

National managed services provider ASI Solutions has reported a bumper 2021 financial year with $160 million in revenue.

The company said the year saw strong performances from the commercial, education and Government markets.

“2021 has been a very strong year for ASI Solutions. We’ve weathered the pandemic storm, and come through it stronger than ever,” ASI Solutions managing director Nathan Lowe said.

“We’ve not been diverted from our strategy of acquisition and integration. We’ve strengthened our team, grown our client base and expanded our product portfolio. It’s been an exciting and rewarding year, and we’re ready to take on more in the future.”

The company cited a number of drivers for the growth, including growth in the client base, the cloud business, new additions to the staff and leadership team, and the completed integrations of recent acquisitions BEArena and Forward IT.

ASI said its client base has grown over the period, pushing up its annuity revenue as a result. Its cloud service provider revenue stream also posted growth.

New additions to the leadership team are CIO Darren Morris and CTO Frank Grippi, who will work with sales leaders Jason King (Head of Northern Region) and Jason Eaton (Head of Southern Region). The company’s staff is now at 150, including hires in account management, engineering and support.

ASI also credited its strong AV spaces business as the exclusive reseller for Clevertouch interactive panels, with wins in education, commercial and government sectors.

Looking ahead, the company looks to continue reaping the benefits of its acquisition strategy, aiming to bring in ‘sensible’ acquisitions and partnerships across Australia and New Zealand, as well as other countries to potentially expand into.