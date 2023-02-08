ASI Solutions wins HealthShare Victoria contract

ASI Solutions wins HealthShare Victoria contract
Jason Eaton, ASI Solutions
National managed services provider ASI Solutions has scored a contract to provide and deploy mobile workstations and associated hardware to medical supply chain, procurement and corporate services provider HealthShare Victoria (HSV).

ASI said in a release that it would supply Lenovo PCs and monitors, Advantech for medical-grade touch screen all-in-one PCs and monitors, Microsoft Surface laptops, and Ergotron medical carts and end-user product training if required. 

"Our goal has always been to provide healthcare organisations with the technology they need to support their critical work, and this contract allows us to do just that,” ASI sales director Jason Eaton said.

The goods and services ASI was providing would “benefit everyone within the healthcare ecosystem, from frontline workers to administrative and back-office staff and C-suite executives,” Eaton added.

HSV was born from the amalgamation of former state agency Health Purchasing Victoria  and Melbourne Health Logistics. 

ASI said it was able to secure the contract because of the company’s “experience” providing health care providers with technology solutions and services during the pandemic. 

“This was evident in its work with Monash Health among other public and private healthcare providers,” ASI said.

“Effective contact tracing within the hospital network was critical to reducing the spread of the virus. However, with limited resources and time to address the situation, Monash Health turned to a trusted partner, ASI Solutions, for expert assistance in managing these challenges,” the company said.

