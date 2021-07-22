ASIC secures winding up order for AI software firm Semantic Software Asia Pacific

By on
ASIC secures winding up order for AI software firm Semantic Software Asia Pacific

Now-defunct Australian artificial intelligence software company Semantic Software Asia-Pacific is set to be wound up following a court decision.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced it secured the winding up order from the New South Wales Supreme Court last week, ruling that Semantic should be wound up on just and equitable grounds and that liquidators would be appointed.

The order came following a court decision made on 28 June to preserve Semantic’s assets and prevent the company, director Duncan Mount and former director Mark Bradley from receiving or soliciting funds from investors and from advertising, promoting, or marketing fundraising for Semantic.

The decision at the time found material provided to Semantic shareholders failed to disclose that Semantic did not have sufficient assets available to meet share buy-back guarantees. The court also found that investor funds had been transferred from Semantic’s bank account to Mount’s personal account.

The freeze order came after ASIC filed an application with the NSW Supreme Court on 24 June to appoint provisional liquidators for Semantic, alleging that Semantic;

  • was unlawfully dealing with investor funds;
  • was not being properly managed;
  • was insolvent or likely to become insolvent;
  • had issued shares without compliance with the Corporations Act;
  • had issued shares to investors with a share buy-back guarantee in circumstances where
    • the company did not have sufficient funds to meet that obligation; and
    • had entered into related party transactions with Mr Mark Bradley (a former Semantic director who is bankrupt) without shareholder approval.

The appointed liquidators are Andrew Scott and Martin Ford of PricewaterhouseCoopers. ASIC’s investigation into Semantic is continuing.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asic semantic software software

Partner Content

5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
Tackling edge computing challenges with Intel's NUC Element
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers
SaaS-based Office 365 backup is an easy upsell for channel providers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit
IT Service Excellence Tool Kit

Most Read Articles

Forum Group goes on the block

Forum Group goes on the block
Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss

Oracle Australia names new cloud transformation boss
Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'

Satya Nadella on Microsoft's 'structural transformation'
Microsoft unveils Windows 365

Microsoft unveils Windows 365

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?