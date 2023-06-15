ASIC to conduct "one of the largest" surveys of Australia’s cyber resilience

ASIC claims its "cyber pulse survey" of Australia’s corporate and financial markets will be "one of the largest” surveys of Australia’s cyber resilience.

The ASIC survey will measure entities’ current cyber security and controls, governance arrangements, and incident preparedness, it announced.  

After the survey closes, participants who elected to receive an individual report will receive insights about how they have assessed their current cyber resilience capability compared to those of industry peers.

ASIC-regulated entities, including publicly listed companies and other entities holding licences and authorisations, will be invited to take part. They can take part by logging into the ASIC Regulatory Portal.

Responses will be anonymised.

The survey has been designed to help organisations assess ability to govern and manage organisational-wide cyber risks, identify and protect information assets that support critical business services , and detect, respond to and recover from cyber security incidents.

Later this year, ASIC will publish a report with the survey findings, with “sectoral insights, areas for action and the better practices”.

The report will support the Department of Home Affairs further target advice and assistance to the financial sector, support enhanced partnerships to continue the sector’s uplift in cyber security and resilience, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

ASIC “expects directors of public companies to ensure their organisation’s risk management framework adequately addresses cybersecurity risk, and that controls are implemented to protect key assets and enhance cyber resilience”, it stated.

