Asset intelligence vendor Armis names Dicker Data as newest Australian distributor

Unified asset intelligence platform vendor Armis has appointed Dicker Data as its newest Australian distributor.

Armis specialises in agentless security for unmanaged and IoT devices using “out-of-band sensing technology”. This includes traditional devices like laptops and smartphones, as well devices that cannot have an agent installed such as smart TVs, webcams, printers, industrial control systems and POS terminals, among others.

The agreement adds to Armis’s existing distie partnerships with Sektor, which it signed in September 2021.

“The addition of Dicker Data in Australia is the latest addition in our global portfolio of value distributors and reinforces Armis’s commitment to the channel and its evolution to be a true channel company,” Armis vice president worldwide channels Tim Mackie said.

In its announcement, Armis said Dicker Data and its access to channel partners can help the vendor “build upon its rapid success” in Australia and play a role in securing connected devices across cloud, IoT, medical technology, operational technology, industrial control systems and 5G.

Armis ANZ partner business manager Evan Thomas noted Dicker Data’s status as the largest Australian-owned and operated IT distributor, along with its partner network of 8,200 resellers across Australia and New Zealand.

“As a best-in-class security platform, we believe we can fully support each other in our efforts to address the digital and cybersecurity needs of Australian organisations,” Thomas said.

“Dicker Data will assist us in reaching a diverse range of industries in Australia, such as healthcare, mining, critical infrastructures, government, e-commerce, transportation, and energy.”

Dicker Data executive director and COO Vladimir Mitnovetski said, “We are pleased to have Armis as part of the Dicker Data family. Armis is a leading enterprise-class security provider addressing the new threat landscape of managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices, including medical devices (IoMT), operational technology (OT), and industrial control systems (ICS).”

“Our partnership is another example of how Dicker Data continues to expand offerings to meet the evolving cybersecurity challenges in Australia.”