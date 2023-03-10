Asseti selected for digital twins partnership with infra provider Ventia

By on
Asseti selected for digital twins partnership with infra provider Ventia
Aonghus Stevens, Asseti and Gary Dring, Ventia
Supplied

Australia and New Zealand essential infrastructure services provider Essentia has sellected asset monitoring company Asseti for its reality digital twins and spatial data.

The digital twins virtual models partnership will drive contextual insights for the assets that Ventia maintains on behalf of its clients, the company said.

Ventia and Asseti have already conducted a detailed pilot phase at key sites, and the latter will now be rolled out as a core component of the infrastructure provider's next generation digital twin Metabase concept [pdf].

The cloud-based Asseti platform supports a diverse range of asset classes, automated registers, componentisation, defect reporting, change tracking over time which can be done via satellite, and enterprise security features.

Ventia's group manager of innovation Gary Dring said the company assessed many solutions in the market before picking Asseti.

Dring said that Asseti's ability to generate detailed and insightful information across large asset networks in near real-time was the standout feature for Ventia.

Asseti counts Mirvac, Toyota, CBRE, GHD, Caltex and Sedgwick among its customers.

Ventia has over 400 sites across Australia and New Zealand, and has a combined workforce of more than 35,000 people.

The infrastructure services provider operates in several industries, including defence, social infrastructure, water, electricity, gas, resources, environmental services, telecommunications and transport.

In 2021, New Zealand government state-owned enterprise Kordia sold its Australian telecommunications and broadcasting contracting arm to Ventia, for an undisclosed sum.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asseti collaboration digital twins ventia

Partner Content

Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
CRN: State of the MSP survey now open!
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Atlassian to cut five per cent of employees

Atlassian to cut five per cent of employees
Zoom fires company president after just nine months

Zoom fires company president after just nine months
Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff

Xero to shed around 15 per cent of staff
Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Atturra to buy Somerville in multi-million dollar deal

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?