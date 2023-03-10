Asseti selected for digital twins partnership with infra provider Ventia

Australia and New Zealand essential infrastructure services provider Essentia has sellected asset monitoring company Asseti for its reality digital twins and spatial data.

The digital twins virtual models partnership will drive contextual insights for the assets that Ventia maintains on behalf of its clients, the company said.

Ventia and Asseti have already conducted a detailed pilot phase at key sites, and the latter will now be rolled out as a core component of the infrastructure provider's next generation digital twin Metabase concept [pdf].

The cloud-based Asseti platform supports a diverse range of asset classes, automated registers, componentisation, defect reporting, change tracking over time which can be done via satellite, and enterprise security features.

Ventia's group manager of innovation Gary Dring said the company assessed many solutions in the market before picking Asseti.

Dring said that Asseti's ability to generate detailed and insightful information across large asset networks in near real-time was the standout feature for Ventia.

Asseti counts Mirvac, Toyota, CBRE, GHD, Caltex and Sedgwick among its customers.

Ventia has over 400 sites across Australia and New Zealand, and has a combined workforce of more than 35,000 people.

The infrastructure services provider operates in several industries, including defence, social infrastructure, water, electricity, gas, resources, environmental services, telecommunications and transport.

In 2021, New Zealand government state-owned enterprise Kordia sold its Australian telecommunications and broadcasting contracting arm to Ventia, for an undisclosed sum.