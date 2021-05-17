Asus ANZ channel chief Vai Le joins fintech company Emersion to drive growth

Vai Le has taken up the role of channel alliance manager at billing automation platform provider Emersion after his successful tenure at Asus.

As the Asus ANZ commercial channel manager, Le worked to reboot their B2B channel business strategy. He leaves on a positive note, having established the company’s first ANZ ISP/telco partnership with Singtel/Optus.

In his new role with Emersion, Le will be tasked with driving sales and growth through partner recruitment, vendor alliances and distribution alignment throughout APAC.

“I’m excited to have recently joined the Emersion team,” Le told CRN. “I wanted to get back into the FinTech SaaS space, which is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

“We’re heavily focused on getting channel ready, and I’ll be working closely with the CEO to build upon our existing relationships with telco vendors, distributors and other brands in the channel. We’re looking to aggressively ramp up the number of partners we’re working with."

He explained that his goal for the company in the next few years is to strengthen Emersion's channel presence by providing partners with training tools and resources, forming user groups and holding regular focused webinars and events.

In addition, he aims to deepen channel partnerships, especially with companies like ConnectWise, SalesForce, Datto, and with major hardware and software distributors.

“While driving growth through channel adoption, partner recruitment is key, predominantly around serviceable partners such as MSPs, telcos, ISPs, utilities/supplies (gas, water, energy etc) and including other SaaS businesses,” Le added.

“With my experience and knowledge of the APAC channel, I feel I can add a lot to Emersion and the channel partners I have previously worked with. With Emersion growing as quickly as they are and now expanding globally, it’s the right time to get onboard.

“Their unique and innovative approach to customer engagement, business automation, open integration and billing will add significant value to any partner that chooses to work with them.”