ASUS awards Aussie partners Computer Alliance, Synnex Australia, among others

Taiwan-based computer and phone hardware manufacturer ASUS honoured its Aussie partners Computer Alliance, Synnex Australia, SolutionOne, EduCom IT, Geeks On Tap, School Locker and CDM last night at its 2021 Partner Awards.

ASUS Australian head of commercial Leon Bruman said ASUS’s Australian and New Zealand partners were critical to the business's success.

“We are appreciative of the great work they do each day. Congratulations to all of our partners and award winners for their results.”

Brisbane-based Computer Alliance won Commercial Partner of the Year award, and Oakleigh South-based distributor Synnex Australia was crowned Commercial Distributor of the Year.

Mornington Peninsula-based document and content management software provider SolutionOne took home Education Partner of the Year.

New South Wales computer hardware manufacturer EduCom IT won Chrome Education Development Partner of the Year.

New South Wales Erina-based IT consulting and cloud computing specialists Geeks On Tap won ASUS’s award for Chrome Enterprise Development Partner of the Year.

Sydney-based integrator and managed services provider CDM won Strategic Partner of the Year.

School Locker took home ASUS’s Growth Partner of the Year.

ASUS country manager Emma Ou said “2021 was a challenging year for many reasons, but our partners have shown incredible resilience and perseverance to achieve the results that they have.

"The awards are a fantastic recognition of our partners and we look forward to working with all our partners into 2022 and beyond."