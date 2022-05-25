ASUS awards Aussie partners Computer Alliance, Synnex Australia, among others

By on
ASUS awards Aussie partners Computer Alliance, Synnex Australia, among others

Taiwan-based computer and phone hardware manufacturer ASUS honoured its Aussie partners Computer Alliance, Synnex Australia, SolutionOne, EduCom IT, Geeks On Tap, School Locker and CDM last night at its 2021 Partner Awards.  

ASUS Australian head of commercial Leon Brumen said ASUS’s Australian and New Zealand partners were critical to the business's success.

“We are appreciative of the great work they do each day. Congratulations to all of our partners and award winners for their results.” 

Brisbane-based Computer Alliance won Commercial Partner of the Year award, and Oakleigh South-based distributor Synnex Australia was crowned Commercial Distributor of the Year.

Mornington Peninsula-based document and content management software provider SolutionOne took home Education Partner of the Year. 

New South Wales computer hardware manufacturer EduCom IT won Chrome Education Development Partner of the Year. 

New South Wales Erina-based IT consulting and cloud computing specialists Geeks On Tap won ASUS’s award for Chrome Enterprise Development Partner of the Year.

Sydney-based integrator and managed services provider CDM won Strategic Partner of the Year. 

School Locker took home ASUS’s Growth Partner of the Year.

ASUS country manager Emma Ou said “2021 was a challenging year for many reasons, but our partners have shown incredible resilience and perseverance to achieve the results that they have.

"The awards are a fantastic recognition of our partners and we look forward to working with all our partners into 2022 and beyond."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asus cdm computer alliance educom it geeks on tap hardware school locker solutionone synnex australia

Partner Content

JumpCloud targets ANZ zero trust explosion
JumpCloud targets ANZ zero trust explosion
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Don't miss Australia&#8217;s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Don't miss Australia’s premiere IoT Conference on 9th June
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
Arrow Electronics and Trend Micro bridge Australia's widening cybersecurity skills gap
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

TPG launches G.Fast

TPG launches G.Fast
Barhead deploys new app to combat homelessness

Barhead deploys new app to combat homelessness
Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses

Director of collapsed Brisbane MSP banned from running businesses
Telstra signs on as Opticomm RSP

Telstra signs on as Opticomm RSP

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?