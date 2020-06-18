ASUS expands commercial push into Australia

PC and consumer technology vendor ASUS has unveiled a new push into the Australian commercial market.

The company called it a “renaissance” of its commercial business with the launch of three new laptops and the appointment of new distributors for its internet of things devices.

ASUS appointed Sydney-based specialist IoT distributor Braemac and NZ-headquartered PB Tech as its newest Australian distributors, carrying its PC Nano SBC series and Artificial Intelligence solutions.

Meanwhile the new laptops launched overnight were aimed at enterprises, SMBs, startups, education clients and design professionals.

Headlining the launch is the Expertbook B9, a thin-and-light laptop based on Intel’s Project Athena project, a successor to the chipmaker’s “Ultrabook” initiative from a few years ago.

The 14-inch laptop weighs from 870 grams for the base model and claims to have a battery life lasting 24 hours. It is also powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and supports Wi-Fi 6.

ASUS ExpertBook B9

ASUS also launched a new 14-inch Chromebook, the Flip C436, carrying similar specs with the above but with a 12 hour battery life and is slightly heavier at 1.1 kg.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

The third device is the StudioBook, a device designed for design professionals with workstation-grade Nvidia Quadro RTX 6000 graphics and a Intel Core i9 processor. It also includes a secondary screen in its trackpad, called the ASUS ScreenPad 2.0.

ASUS ProArt StudioBook Pro X

The devices are available to resellers and other channel partners through Synnex Australia.

ASUS had started expanding into the commercial and enterprise business last year, appointing Vai Le as its commercial channel manager at the time.