ASUS recognises Australian channel partners

Several Australian companies were recognised by Taiwanese laptop vendor ASUS at the company's Asia-Pacific summit in Bali, which saw over 550 of the region's distributors and business partners meet.

Queensland Computers and educational reseller Learning with Technologies took out the fastest growing awards in the commercial category.

In the best performing commercial category, ASUS named the following companies:

Computer Alliance

CDM Australia

Solution One

Synnex Australia

Geeks On Tap

For the consumer category, Officeworks Australia and Scorptec received awards from ASUS.

JB Hi Fi Australia and Centrecom were recognised as the fastest growing resellers.

ASUS said figures from Microsoft showed that the laptop maker had grown its marketshare to 20.7 per cent in the Asia Pacific.

This despite the overall consumer laptop market in the region dropping by six per cent.

ASUS has set itself marketshare targets of 30 and 40 per cent respectively in the consumer and gaming laptop categories in the APAC, focusing on promoting products with impactful new technologies and an improved customer experience.