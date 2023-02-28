ASUS recognises Australian channel partners

By on
ASUS recognises Australian channel partners

Several Australian companies were recognised by Taiwanese laptop vendor ASUS at the company's Asia-Pacific summit in Bali, which saw over 550 of the region's distributors and business partners meet.

Queensland Computers and educational reseller Learning with Technologies took out the fastest growing awards in the commercial category.

In the best performing commercial category, ASUS named the following companies:

  • Computer Alliance
  • CDM Australia
  • Solution One
  • Synnex Australia
  • Geeks On Tap

For the consumer category, Officeworks Australia and Scorptec received awards from ASUS.

JB Hi Fi Australia and Centrecom were recognised as the fastest growing resellers.

ASUS said figures from Microsoft showed that the laptop maker had grown its marketshare to 20.7 per cent in the Asia Pacific.

This despite the overall consumer laptop market in the region dropping by six per cent.

ASUS has set itself marketshare targets of 30 and 40 per cent respectively in the consumer and gaming laptop categories in the APAC, focusing on promoting products with impactful new technologies and an improved customer experience.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
asus hardware officeworks

Partner Content

How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Proactive defence in the cloud security challenge
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

Australian IoT startup funding the highest ever

Australian IoT startup funding the highest ever
ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks

ACCC alleges price fixing by DXC and Swift Networks
How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs

How to 'sell' disaster recovery to CEOs
Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Proofpoint launches Element Partner Program

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?