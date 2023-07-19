ASUS to make NUCs under Intel license deal

ASUS to make NUCs under Intel license deal

Taiwanese PC vendor ASUS will have the rights to manufacture, sell and support the popular Intel Next Unit of Compute (NUC) mini PC product line, with the two technology companies agreeing to a term sheet with each other.

Earlier this month, Intel said it would exit the mini PC business, in what was seen as a move to divest itself from anything outside its core chip making activities.

Intel hinted at partners taking over the mini PC business however, when it said it was "working with our partners and customers to ensure a smooth transition and fulfillment of all our current commitments – including ongoing support for NUC products currently in market."

ASUS will be able to make the 10th to 13th generation NUC systems product line, and to develop future mini PC desigs.

The Taiwanese vendor will estabilish a new business unit called ASUS NUC BU.

Joe Hsieh, ASUS chief operating offiver, thanked Intel for its confidence in the Taiwanese company to take NUC syste,s product line forward.

"I am confident that this collaboration will enhance and accelerate our vision for the mini PC – greatly expanding our footprint in areas such as AI and AIoT," Hsieh said. 

The Intel license is non-exclusive, meaning other manufacturers than ASUS could apply to make the popular NUCs.

