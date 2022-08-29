ASX-listed FirstWave extends Artemis contract with NASA

By on
ASX-listed FirstWave extends Artemis contract with NASA

It's not often an Australian IT provider has a chance to talk up its connection to a NASA Moon mission - even if that connection is due to an acquisition. 

ASX-listed cybersecurity and networking monitoring software company FirstWave is touting use of its software to monitor NASA's Artemis mission, which was counting down to launch at the time of writing.

The uncrewed Artemis I mission is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida today and aims "to establish the first long-term presence on the Moon”. NASA plans to “use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.” 

FirstWave, which has its head office in North Sydney, announced the extension of an agreement with NASA to provide software for the Artemis mission.

FirstWave inherited the software deal with its $26 million acquisition of independent vendor Opmantek in November. Opmantek provides enterprise-grade network management, automation and IT audit software for mostly managed services providers, and signed the contract with NASA in July 2021. 

FirstWave said it integrated its CyberCision platform with Opmantek’s flagship Network Management Information System (NMIS) as part of the acquisition. 

 

 

“While the exact nature of how NASA is using FirstWave’s software is secret, it was selected to handle events in real-time in a mission-critical setting," the company stated. "One of the key features of FirstWave’s solution is the software’s automated resolution of events which can be applied in any environment." 

FirstWave listed three software modules NASA will use:

  • NMIS, the core of FirstWave’s network management, monitoring and auditing software
  • opEvents, to process the "diagnostics of events and leverage intelligent automation to remediate issues”
  • opHA for “high availability, automated redundancy, with primary-poller functions and geographic distribution of the management system to enable optimal functionality”

FirstWave customers also include Telstra and Macquarie Cloud Services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
artemis firstwave nasa opmantek services

Partner Content

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Ransomware protection has become a critical channel upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2022 CRN Impact Award winners!

Announcing the 2022 CRN Impact Award winners!
Aussie Broadband, smaller players taking market share from major telcos

Aussie Broadband, smaller players taking market share from major telcos
AMD channel chief: "we&#8217;re taking market share"

AMD channel chief: "we’re taking market share"
New Telstra MVNO Konec Mobile launches in Australia

New Telstra MVNO Konec Mobile launches in Australia

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?