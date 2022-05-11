ASX puts off go-live deadline for software replacement

By on
ASX puts off go-live deadline for software replacement

Australian stock exchange operator ASX Ltd said on Wednesday the April 2023 launch of its replacement software for the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) will be delayed.

The announcement comes amid delays in delivery of the application software that will replace CHESS, leaving ASX and CHESS users less time to complete their testing and other readiness activities before April 2023.

The CHESS software enables ASX's registry to manage the settlement of transactions, and the exchange has strived since 2017 to replace it with blockchain technology in a bid to cut costs for customers.

The stock exchange has also been battling several software glitches in the past, with the most recent outage being in November when an issue with its new equities trading platform halted trading for 20 minutes on the day it went live, forcing the country's market regulator to impose additional licence conditions to reduce future risks and upgrades.

"A new go-live date will be determined after further planning with ASX's technology partner and input from stakeholders," it said in a statement on Wednesday, assuring that the existing software system remained robust.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
asx blockchain business chess software technology

Partner Content

Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Eaton Partner Awards celebrate record growth
Inside your marketing tipping point
Inside your marketing tipping point
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
Last chance for tickets! CRN Channel Meets: UC | Live Event
5 essential digital transformation ideas
5 essential digital transformation ideas
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services
Top 5 Benefits of Managed IT Services

Sponsored Whitepapers

Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace

Most Read Articles

Deloitte acquires Sydney's Intellify

Deloitte acquires Sydney's Intellify
Pax8 says some 100 ANZ MSPs signed up to enablement platform

Pax8 says some 100 ANZ MSPs signed up to enablement platform
Court orders investment firm to engage MSSP

Court orders investment firm to engage MSSP
TPG Telecom sells mobile, rooftop towers for $950 million

TPG Telecom sells mobile, rooftop towers for $950 million

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?