Atlassian adds new specialisations to partner program

Software company Atlassian has launched a partner specialisation program for cloud, agile at scale and IT service management (ITSM).

Atlassian said the program would help channel partners provide a clear distinction to those who have a dedicated solution practice.

As part of the program, specialised partners will receive increased recognition, benefits, and incentives for their investment in solution services practices.

“Specializations are the next logical step in the evolution of the Solution Partner Program,” Atlassian head of global channel programs Allyce Mardesich said in a blog post.

“These partners will earn specializations by fulfilling rigorous training in specific areas, including solution enablement, customer satisfaction, and solution-specific engagements.”

Atlassian said the program would also help connect customers to channel partners that are most suited to their needs.

“Specialized partners will support enterprise-level complexities that our customers deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Mardesich said.

“Using a combination of partner type, program level, partner specializations, and other Atlassian-verified expertise, customers can identify the partners that are best suited for their unique needs.

“Working with specialized partners will help customers accelerate time to value with agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations.”

Mardesich added that moving forward, Atlassian partners will play a vital role of complementing the company’s software tools.

“This new program is one of the many initiatives Atlassian is launching to support our long-term strategy to build a world-class partner program,” she said.

“Our partners’ focus on their offerings and deep expertise around specific solutions and verticals is the key to [customer] growth.”