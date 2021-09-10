Atlassian names billionaire Cloudflare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn to Board of Directors

Atlassian names billionaire Cloudflare co-founder Michelle Zatlyn to Board of Directors
Michelle Zatlyn (Cloudflare)
Australian collaboration software provider Atlassian has appointed Cloudflare co-founder and chief operating officer Michelle Zatlyn to its board of directors.

US-based Cloudflare provides cloud services for improving the performance of business applications, known for its DDoS attack prevention services.

Zatlyn oversaw the growth of Cloudflare from startup to global company.

“When Michelle and her fellow co-founders started Cloudflare 11 years ago, they began with the mission to help build a better Internet,” Atlassian co-founder and co-chief executive Mike Cannon-Brookes said.

“That core ethos has been central to Cloudflare’s incredible growth to a public company with 16 global offices and over 2,000 employees. We are thrilled that she will bring her experience and perspective as a proven operator at such a mission-driven and disruptive company like Cloudflare to the Atlassian board.”

In a Twitter post, Zatlyn said “I’m thrilled to be joining the @Atlassian Board of Directors. I look forward to working with (board member) Shona Brown, [co-founders and co-CEOs Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar] and the rest of the Atlassian team + Board. Awesome product and people. There’s no better time to help reinvent how work gets done!”

Prior to co-founding Cloudflare, Zatlyn held positions at Google and Toshiba, and she currently sits on the World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders Foundation Board.

She was named to Fortune's 40 Under 40 list and was awarded the “Icon of Canadian Entrepreneurship” (ICE) by C100, for her impact on the world of technology and on the Canadian entrepreneurial community.

Earlier this year, Atlassian launched a partner specialisation program for cloud, agile at scale and IT service management (ITSM) to help its partners provide a clear distinction to those who have a dedicated solution practice.

