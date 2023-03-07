Atlassian to cut five per cent of employees

Team collaboration vendor Atlassian is shedding around 500 staff, mainly in the company's human resources, program management and research departments, ending a policy of increased hiring.

Atlassian founders Scott Farquhar and Mike Cannon-Brookes said "today marks a very hard day in our 20-year history".

The two added that the redundancies were made to "rebalance our team to better position Atlassian for the long term."

Operating in a changing and difficult macroeconomic environment meant Atlassian reorganised to prioritise the most critical work for its current and future customers.

Farquhar and Cannon-Brookes said the decision to lay off staff is not a reflection of Atlassian's own financial performance, and that the company will reinvest in roles that better support its priorities.

For the second quarter of its 2023 financial year ending December 31 2022, Atlassian saw revenue rise by 27 per cent to US$872.7 million.

However, the company posted a US$99.2 million operating loss, compared to operating income of US$23 million in the preceding reporting period.

The net loss was US$205 million.

Atlassian said in the quarter prior to its latest financial results that it had a strategy of adding talented employees to achieve its long-term ambition, and that hiring in the macroeconomic environment at the time was to its advantage with 989 net new employees added.

For the Q2FY23, Atlassian indicated a shift in that strategy, but only through slowing down the hiring growth.

"We continue to expect operating expense growth to decelerate in H2 as we follow through on our previously announced plans from last quarter to reduce discretionary non-headcount related spending and moderate the pace of headcount growth," Atlassian said in the letter.

Staff made redundant will receive a separation package with 15 weeks pay with one additional week remuneration for every year an employee has served.

Other measures to sweeten the blow of being made redundant include allowing employees keep remotely erased laptops, accelerated vesting, six months' worth of healthcare benefits for staff and families, visa support for immigrant workers, outplacement services and internal mobility options.

The Atlassian founders said they would not cut access to communications tools immediately, and leave them open for staff to say goodbye until Friday this week.

Staff not affected by the job cuts are being asked to "over-rotate on respect and confidentiality" towards those let go.

This year alone, tracker site Layoffs.fyi counts 454 tech companies making staff redundant, with almost 124,000 people let go as the sharp jump in hirings during the COVID-19 pandemic tapers off with inflation and recessionary fears affecting sentiment about the economy.

Big companies shedding jobs include Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon.

Story has been amended to include financials and headcount figures for Q2FY23.