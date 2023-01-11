ATO hunts web application and API protection services provider

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has issued a call for a software as a service (SaaS) provider in the web application and API protection (WAAP) services market.

The chosen partner will be required to provide services in content delivery network, caching and redirection services, and distributed denial of service protection, web application firewall services, API and bot protection.

The request for tender also includes provision of centralised management systems, migration support, and security support integration, audit logging, automation, alerting and reporting.

Applicants will also need to provider services supporting migration and extracting value from the solution.

They will need to deliver this at scale and globally.

Applicants will have until January 27 to apply. The tender was first posted in early December, however the ATO extended the normal open period to allow potential tenderers extra time to submit a tender response over the Christmas period. Tenders will be notified of the outcome on March 21.

The ATO has proposed to enter into a contract with the successful tenderer by April 2023 for an initial contract period of 3 years with additional 2 x 1 year option terms.

The ATO is also considering a tender from a tendering group, which includes joint ventures or partnerships.

Late last year, the ATO launched a request for tender for midrange and data centre support for client-side support and management of midrange converged infrastructure stack, as well as IT advisory and research services.

