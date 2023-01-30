ATO renews security and cloud deal with Macquarie Government

ATO renews security and cloud deal with Macquarie Government
Aidan Tudehope, Macquarie Government
Macquarie Government, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, has renewed a major deal with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) to provide cyber security, sovereign data centre, hyperconverged infrastructure and cloud services.

These services support the secure management of the connection between the ATO’s IT environment and the internet.

This ensures the protection of financial, personal and other sensitive data of Australian organisations and citizens.

According to the government's AusTender site, the contract value was originally just over $19 million when published in 2019.

It has since then been revised upwards to $87.2 million through a range of extensions.

An extendsion to the agreement will also involve the ATO continuing to leverage services including Macquarie’s Secure Internet Gateway (SIG) and 24x7x365 Security Operations Centre (SOC).

The initial agreement was signed in 2019, which involved Macquarie facilitating the migration of SIG services and supporting the ATO’s IT and security teams in relation to SIG services.

This included monitoring digital events on the ATO’s SIG and triage of targeted attacks by Macquarie’s SOC.

Macquarie’s SOC provides a review of the ATO’s internet traffic flows, content and images in order to meet policies, the Government’s Protective Security Policy Framework and Information Security Manual controls.

Macquarie Government currently provides SIG and other cyber security services to approximately 42 per cent of the Federal Government based on staff headcount.

“We’re proud to play a key role in keeping one of Australia’s most fundamental government agencies secure, at a time when Australians are looking for greater assurance their critical government data and the institutions that store and protect it are fully secure," Macquarie Government managing director Aidan Tudehope said. 

Macquarie Government also said they are the “first company in Australia to have both its cloud and data centre services ‘Certified Strategic’ by the Digital Transformation Agency”.

In 2021, Macquarie Government opened a $17 million data centre in Canberra, Intellicentre 5 Bunker (IC5).

