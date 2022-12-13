ATO says no compliance action for director ID applications received by tomorrow

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has stated it won’t take compliance action on late director ID applications received before 14 December 2022, despite the initial deadline passing.

The original deadline to apply for a director ID was 30 November 2022, but the ATO states it will take a “reasonable approach to those who are trying to do the right thing.”

However, after 14 December 2022, the ATO has said penalties may apply for directors who are “deliberately not meeting their obligations”.

A director number is a unique 15-digit identifier given to a director or someone becoming a director who has verified their identity with the Australian Business Registry Services (ABRS). Directors are those actively involved in overseeing the company’s affairs and have legal obligations under the Corporations Act 2001 to provide written consent to be appointed as a director.

Directors can apply online if they have at least a Standard identity strength myGovID. Directors with a strong myGovID, can “streamline” the application process and only need to provide their TFN or residential address, as held by the ATO, at the proof of record ownership step.

Directors who have applied by paper count as having met their requirements, though paper applications can take up to 56 business days to process.

People who feel they can’t apply for their director ID by the necessary date, can complete an application for an extension of time.

The law currently requires recently resigned company directors who no longer hold the role on or after 1 December 2022 to also apply for a director ID. However, following feedback from the community and stakeholders, the ABRS has released draft legislative instruments for public consultation and do not expect directors who have recently resigned from their director roles to apply for a director ID.