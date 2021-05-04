ATO to kick off next stage of IT services procurement

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) is getting set to approach the market for a “significant range” of IT managed services.

It will be looking to engage in contracts for three managed services: centralised computing, end user technology and enterprise service management centre, plus any ancillary services.

The ATO said it anticipates issuing one or more requests for information (RFIs) in June 2021.

The RFI(s) will seek strategic dialogue with the market to inform bundle structure, scope, commercials, pricing approaches and procurement strategy; with a focus on what the IT ecosystem will look like from 2023.

ATO chief information officer Ramez Katf said that the ATO’s IT Strategic Sourcing Program is all about modernising its IT outsourcing portfolio by developing market-aligned and more flexible bundles, building on the successful delivery of six new managed network services contracts in 2020.

“Consistent with the whole of Government agenda, our aim is to provide greater opportunities for competition, delivering better value for money for the Australian community,” Mr Katf said.

In 2020, the ATO formed multi-million dollar deals with Optus Business for fixed voice, mobile and bulk SMS services, unified comms, contact centre and network management services; with Vocus for secure national data and internet services; with Data#3 for Microsoft Azure cloud services; as well as Epicor and Accenture.

The multi-year IT Strategic Sourcing Program includes market sounding and analysis over 2021, a progressive approach to market in 2022 and then contract execution, transition and service transformation in 2023.

“This is a reshape of how we get these services into the organisation. The technology ecosystem continues to evolve, and our outsourcing model needs to adapt and become future ready,” Katf said.