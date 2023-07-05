ATO to upgrade call centre software with Prophecy's eMite

The Australian Taxation Office is aiming to upgrade its call centre capabilities by deploying new systems to replace end-of-lifed platforms.

It has entered a three-year, $2.5 million contract with Prophecy for its software-as-a-service eMite solution, which brings data from multiple business platforms into a single view for contact centre management.

eMite will also replace the ATO’s Genesys CCpulse and Pulse platforms, which are currently used to see real-time contact centre statistics, routing calls and can monitor activities such as email.

Genesys CCPulse and related platforms were end-of-lifed in January 2021 and reached end-of-support in December 2022.

Under the eMite contract, the new services will be deployed for an initial three-year term with a minimum commitment of $2.5 million over the contract term, $1.05 million of which will fall in the first year [pdf].

Prophecy's SaaS-based customer experience and contact centre analytics platform covers analytics, data collection and correlation, KPI management and call volume changes.

ATO has been contacted for additional comment.

