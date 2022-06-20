Atos CFO Stéphane Lhopiteau to exit amid planned split

By on
Atos CFO St&#233;phane Lhopiteau to exit amid planned split

French IT company Atos has announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Stéphane Lhopiteau days after a poorly received plan to split its operations and sell assets, set out last week along with the departure of CEO Rodolphe Belmer.

Lhopiteau will leave in the second half of this year, Atos said on Sunday, and will be succeeded by Nathalie Sénéchault, 49, currently deputy CFO.

Atos announced the departure of Belmer on June 14 after what sources close to the matter told Reuters said had been a clash with the rest of the board over the fate of cybersecurity unit BDS, as he was willing to sell the business while the board wanted to retain it.

Shares in the company fell sharply after the announcement.

Atos plans to spin off BDS and combine it with its services operations. The remaining part of the company would include the loss-making IT infrastructure management services business.

In a statement Atos said the planned group separation would lead to a complete reorganization of group and its finance department, noting new CFOs had already been named for the two new entities: Anil Agrawal for the BDS and digital unit Evidian, and Darren Pilcher for the remaining business New Atos.

"Lhopiteau will leave the group during the second half of the year, when the separation is well on track," Belmer said in the statement.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and David Holmes)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
atos services st233phane lhopiteau

Partner Content

How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Tradewinds has turned unified communications into an easier upsell
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel

Sponsored Whitepapers

Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22

Most Read Articles

State of the MSP

State of the MSP
Optus Enterprise returns to Australian hands

Optus Enterprise returns to Australian hands
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Inside your marketing tipping point

Inside your marketing tipping point

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?