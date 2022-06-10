Atos, OVHcloud partner up for quantum computing

French IT consulting firm Atos' quantum computing emulator will be made available through cloud services provider OVHcloud's offer, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Atos' quantum emulator, which simulates a quantum environment, will be offered "as a service" through OVHcloud, making the technology more accessible to research labs, universities, start-ups and companies, the firms said.

"Software as a service" is a licensing model whereby software is licensed online on a subscription basis, rather than installed on individual computers.

Quantum computing is a developing technology which harnesses the properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems too complex for standard computers.

"Thanks to OVHcloud, we can ... democratize and share our quantum emulation technologies more widely to prepare for the future," said Atos' Senior Vice President Emmanuel LeRoux.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)